Raiders Plan To Release WR Tyrell Williams

Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Raiders plan to release veteran WR Tyrell Williams at the start of the league year next month.

Williams missed the entire 2020 season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. However, Pelissero says Williams should be fully healthy in 2-3 weeks.

Williams, 28, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon back in 2015. He managed to make the Chargers’ 53-man roster as a rookie and later returned to Los Angeles on a one-year restricted tender worth $2.914 million for the 2018 season.

From there, Williams agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed from the Raiders in 2019.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Williams will free up $11.6 million of available cap space while creating no dead money.

In 2019, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 42 passes for 651 yards receiving and six touchdowns.