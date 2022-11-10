Raiders Promote LB Curtis Bolton

According to Doug Kyed, the Raiders are promoting LB Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster.

Bolton, 26, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp, though, and reverted to injured reserve.

The Packers released him in October, 2020, and he joined the Texans practice squad. He signed a futures deal with Houston for the 2021 season before being released, signing for short stints with the Colts and 49ers before landing with the Lions’ practice squad at the end of the season.

Detroit cut Bolton back in April and he landed with the Raiders in August. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Bolton appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded two tackles.