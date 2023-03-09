Raiders Re-Sign G Netane Muti

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed G Netane Muti to an undisclosed contract.

We have re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah and G Netane Muti. pic.twitter.com/jfYKu37bkD — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 10, 2023

Muti, 23, was selected by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,500,792 contract that included $205,792 guaranteed with Denver.

The Broncos waived Muti coming out of training camp prior to the 2022 season but brought him back on their practice squad.

Muti spent time on and off the Broncos’ active roster before the Raiders opted to sign him off of Denver’s practice squad back in December.

In 2022, Muti appeared in one game for the Broncos.