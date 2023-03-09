Raiders Re-Sign RB Ameer Abdullah

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders have re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah.

Wilson adds it’s a one-year deal for the veteran, who carved out a little niche for himself last year as a third-down back and kickoff returner for Las Vegas.

Abdullah, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He was on and off of their roster in 2021 before signing with the Panthers.

The Raiders signed Abdullah to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Abdullah appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and rushed four times for 20 yards. He also caught 25 passes on 32 targets for 211 yards and one touchdown and totaled 543 kick return yards.