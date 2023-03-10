Raiders Re-Signed TE Jesper Horsted

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they’ve re-signed TE Jesper Horsted on Friday.

#Raiders Roster Moves: – Re-signed T Brandon Parker

– Re-signed TE Jesper Horsted — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) March 10, 2023

Horsted, 26, played wide receiver at Princeton before transitioning to tight end in the NFL. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft.

Horsted was waived coming out of the preseason by Chicago and later re-signed to the practice squad. He was brought up to the active roster in 2019 and 2021.

The Bears re-signed Horsted to a contract before waiving him last offseason. He caught on with the Raiders in June of last year.

In 2022, Horsted appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded three receptions for 19 yards (6.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.