Raiders Re-Signing C Hroniss Grasu

According to Field Yates, the Raiders are re-signing C Hroniss Grasu.

Grasu, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.44 million contract that included $814,855 guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Bears waived him coming out of the preseason.

Grasu had a brief stint with the Ravens in 2018 before signing on with the Dolphins. He was waived a few weeks later and eventually signed by the Titans.

He then had a brief stint with the Ravens before catching on with the 49ers. He did not play in 2021 before returning in 2022 with Las Vegas.

In 2022, Grasu appeared in four games for the Raiders and made one start.