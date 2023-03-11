Raiders Restructure Contract Of DE Maxx Crosby, Create $7.5M Of Cap Space

Per Field Yates, the Raiders have restructured the contract of DE Maxx Crosby in order to create $7.5375 million in cap space.

Crosby, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Crosby appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 58 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.