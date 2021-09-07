Raiders Restructure DE Carl Nassib’s Contract Again

According to Field Yates, the Raiders have restructured DE Carl Nassib‘s contract for a second time this year.

Las Vegas converted $2.51 million of Nassib’s base salary into a signing bonus, adding just over $2 million in additional space.

Nassib, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.59 million rookie contract when Cleveland waived him coming out of the 2018 preseason.

He was quickly claimed by the Buccaneers and finished out his rookie deal. Nassib signed with the Raiders in 2020 and is set to enter the second year of his three-year, $25 million deal.

In 2021, Nassib became the first NFL player to come out as gay while still in the league.

In 2020, Nassib appeared in 14 games and recorded 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and five pass defenses.