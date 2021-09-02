Raiders Restructure LB Nick Kwiatkoski’s Contract For $2.3M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Raiders have restructured LB Nick Kwiatkoski‘s contract.

Yates says Las Vegas converted $2.885 million of Kwiatkoski’s base salary into a signing bonus to spread out over the remainder of his deal, which created $2.308 million in additional cap space for the Raiders.

Kwiatkoski, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency last year for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders.

In 2020, Nick Kwiatkoski appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 81 tackles, one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and four passes defended.