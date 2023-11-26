Raiders S Roderic Teamer Arrested For DUI, Out For Week 12

Per Vincent Bonsignore, Raiders S Roderic Teamer was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday morning and is out for Week 12 against the Chiefs.

Chris Maathuis reports that Teamer was initially pulled over for speeding before being arrested for the DUI in Las Vegas, Nevada. He had just been activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

Teamer, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He returned to the Raiders this past March on a restricted deal.

Teamer will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Teamer has appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.

We will have more news on Teamer as it becomes available.