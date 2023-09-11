Raiders Sign DE Jordan Willis To PS, Release LB Isaac Darkangelo

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed DE Jordan Willis to their practice squad on Monday and released LB Isaac Darkangelo from the unit.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

DE David Ebuka Agoha (International) DT Matthew Butler G McClendon Curtis TE Cole Fotheringham DB Jaydon Grant DB Tyler Hall LB Kana’i Mauga RB Sincere McCormick G Netane Muti DE Isaac Rochell TE John Samuel Shenker DB Sam Webb WR Marquez Callaway DE Janarius Robinson C Hroniss Grasu WR Keelan Cole DE Jordan Willis

Willis, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. Willis was in the third year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Bengals waived him in September of 2020.

Willis was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets and later traded to the 49ers back in October 2020. He made a base salary of $865,250 for the 2020 season before returning to San Francisco.

The Raiders signed Willis to a contract this past March only to release him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Willis appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery.