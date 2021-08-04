Raiders Sign DT Gerald McCoy

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DT Gerald McCoy to a one-year deal.

We have signed six-time Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy ยป https://t.co/7bGBYzYRqS pic.twitter.com/Qk2HlwRtER — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 5, 2021

McCoy visited with the Raiders earlier today.

It’s worth mentioning that McCoy is working his way back from a ruptured right quad tendon that cost him the entire 2020 season.

McCoy, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2010. He was in the fifth year of his seven-year, $95.2 million contract and set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019 when the Buccaneers released him in 2019.

The Panthers later signed McCoy to a one-year deal worth around $8.5 million for the 2019 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year deal with the Cowboys believed to be worth about $20 million last year before being released with an injury waiver during training camp.

In 2019, McCoy appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 37 tackles, five sacks and two pass defenses.