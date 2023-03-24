Raiders Sign DT John Jenkins

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announce they’ve signed former Dolphins DT John Jenkins to a contract on Friday. 

Jenkins, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.

From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020 before Jenkins signed with Miami in 2021. He re-signed to the Dolphins on a one-year deal last offseason. 

In 2022, Jenkins appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 20 tackles.  

