Raiders Sign DT John Jenkins

The Las Vegas Raiders announce they’ve signed former Dolphins DT John Jenkins to a contract on Friday.

#Raiders roster move: – Signed free-agent DT John Jenkins Jenkins joins the Raiders for his 11th NFL season after spending the last two seasons (2021-22) with the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/is3SitJbc3 — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) March 24, 2023

Jenkins, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. Jenkins spent three years in New Orleans before he was waived during the 2016 season.

From there, Jenkins played for a number of teams including the Seahawks, Giants, Dolphins and Bears. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020 before Jenkins signed with Miami in 2021. He re-signed to the Dolphins on a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Jenkins appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 20 tackles.