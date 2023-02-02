Raiders Sign OL Justin Murray To Futures Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Justin Murray to a futures contract for the 2023 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Raiders:

CB Isiah Brown CB Bryce Cosby P Julian Diaz S Jalen Elliott TE Cole Fotheringham G Vitaliy Gurman OT Sebastian Gutierrez WR Chris Lacy LB Kana’I Mauga G Jordan Meredith WR DJ Turner RB Austin Walter WR Isaiah Zuber WR Tyler Johnson DL Adam Butler OL Justin Murray

Murray, 29, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Murray had brief stints with the Saints and Bengals before the Raiders claimed him off waivers at the start of the 2018 season. He was later claimed by the Cardinals and returned to Arizona on a two-year extension worth up to $9 million in 2020.

Arizona released him during the preseason last year and he later joined the Bills.

In 2022, Murray was active for five games for the Bills.