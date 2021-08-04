Raiders Sign OT Jeremiah Poutasi

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed OT Jeremiah Poutasi to a contract on Wednesday.

We have signed free agent OL Jeremiah Poutasi ยป https://t.co/Z7dKfZeH5R pic.twitter.com/aLbxRIzIy1 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 4, 2021

Poutasi, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Titans in the 2015 draft. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.385 million rookie contract when the Titans cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Later that year, the Jaguars signed him to their practice squad and he was eventually promoted to the active roster. He was on and off of their practice squad in 2017 before the Rams signed him to their practice squad later that season.

After spending the 2018 offseason with the Broncos, Poutasi signed a two-year, $1.4 million deal in April of 2019, but Arizona released him just a week later. He also spent time in the AAF in 2019 and with The Spring League last year.

In his career, Poutasi has appeared in 12 games in the NFL.