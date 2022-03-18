Raiders Sign RB Ameer Abdullah

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed veteran RB Ameer Abdullah to a contract.

Pen to paper 🖋️ We have signed free agent RB Ameer Abdullah » https://t.co/HWt06Iy3Bd pic.twitter.com/7rwF6uJ9YR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 18, 2022

Abdullah, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He’s was on and off of their roster last year before signing on with the Panthers.

In 2021, Ameer Abdullah appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and Vikings and rushed for 166 yards on 51 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with 38 receptions for 289 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also totaled 646 kick return yards.