Raiders Sign RB Bo Scarbrough, Waive OT Devery Hamilton

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed RB Bo Scarbrough to a contract and waived OT Devery Hamilton with a non-football injury designation.

Scarbrough, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cowboys out of Alabama in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, year, $2.5 million rookie contract but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad.

Scarbrough was cut loose from Dallas’ taxi squad after a month and joined the Jaguars’ practice squad soon after. The Seahawks claimed him from Jacksonville only to cut him loose at the end of the preseason.

From there, the Lions signed Scarbrough to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster.

In 2019, Scarbrough appeared in six games for the Lions and rushed 89 times for 377 yards (4.2 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for five yards.