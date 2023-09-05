Raiders Make Four Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed WR Keelan Cole to the practice squad and released WR Antoine Wesley in a corresponding move.
#Radiers roster moves:
– Signed #84 WR Keelan Cole to the practice squad.
– Released WR Antoine Wesley from the practice squad.
The Raiders also waived DB Jordan Perryman and WR Isaiah Zuber from injured reserve with settlements.
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- DE David Ebuka Agoha (International)
- DT Matthew Butler
- G McClendon Curtis
- TE Cole Fotheringham
- DB Jaydon Grant
- DB Tyler Hall
- LB Kana’i Mauga
- RB Sincere McCormick
- G Netane Muti
- DE Isaac Rochell
- TE John Samuel Shenker
- DB Sam Webb
- WR Marquez Callaway
- LB Isaac Darkangelo
- DE Janarius Robinson
- C Hroniss Grasu
- WR Keelan Cole
Cole, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a one-year restricted deal for the 2020 season.
Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. He signed with the Raiders last but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.
From there, the Raiders added him to their active roster and re-signed him to a one-year deal in March. He was cut loose last week.
In 2022, Cole appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 10 passes for 141 yards receiving and a touchdown.
