Raiders Make Four Roster Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed WR Keelan Cole to the practice squad and released WR Antoine Wesley in a corresponding move. 

The Raiders also waived DB Jordan Perryman and WR Isaiah Zuber from injured reserve with settlements. 

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE David Ebuka Agoha (International)
  2. DT Matthew Butler
  3. G McClendon Curtis
  4. TE Cole Fotheringham
  5. DB Jaydon Grant
  6. DB Tyler Hall
  7. LB Kana’i Mauga
  8. RB Sincere McCormick
  9. G Netane Muti
  10. DE Isaac Rochell
  11. TE John Samuel Shenker
  12. DB Sam Webb
  13. WR Marquez Callaway
  14. LB Isaac Darkangelo
  15. DE Janarius Robinson
  16. C Hroniss Grasu
  17. WR Keelan Cole

Cole, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a one-year restricted deal for the 2020 season. 

Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. He signed with the Raiders last but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. 

From there, the Raiders added him to their active roster and re-signed him to a one-year deal in March. He was cut loose last week. 

In 2022, Cole appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 10 passes for 141 yards receiving and a touchdown.

