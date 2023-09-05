Raiders Make Four Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed WR Keelan Cole to the practice squad and released WR Antoine Wesley in a corresponding move.

#Radiers roster moves: – Signed #84 WR Keelan Cole to the practice squad. – Released WR Antoine Wesley from the practice squad. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) September 5, 2023

The Raiders also waived DB Jordan Perryman and WR Isaiah Zuber from injured reserve with settlements.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DE David Ebuka Agoha (International) DT Matthew Butler G McClendon Curtis TE Cole Fotheringham DB Jaydon Grant DB Tyler Hall LB Kana’i Mauga RB Sincere McCormick G Netane Muti DE Isaac Rochell TE John Samuel Shenker DB Sam Webb WR Marquez Callaway LB Isaac Darkangelo DE Janarius Robinson C Hroniss Grasu WR Keelan Cole

Cole, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a one-year restricted deal for the 2020 season.

Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. He signed with the Raiders last but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, the Raiders added him to their active roster and re-signed him to a one-year deal in March. He was cut loose last week.

In 2022, Cole appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 10 passes for 141 yards receiving and a touchdown.