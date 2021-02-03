Raiders Sign WR Marcell Ateman To Futures Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed WR Marcell Ateman to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Raiders:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ateman, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later.

The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Ateman has appeared in 18 games for the Raiders and caught 20 passes for 270 yards receiving and one touchdown.