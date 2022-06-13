Raiders Signing CB Chris Jones

Jordan Schultz reports that the Raiders are signing CB Chris Jones to a contract.

Jones, 26, wound up signing on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Jones later signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad and was signed to the active roster late in 2018. He bounced on and off the roster in 2019 before being waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. However, the Lions signed him to their active roster soon after.

Detroit elected to waive Jones after a couple of months and he was claimed by the Vikings. Minnesota declined to tender him as a restricted free agent last offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Titans.

In 2021, Jones appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded seven tackles.