Raiders Signing DB Anthony Averett

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DB Anthony Averett, according to Aaron Wilson.
Jeff Howe confirms the news and adds that Averett will receive a one-year, $4.5 million contract from the Raiders.
Averett is a versatile defensive back that will help the team both on defense and special teams.
Averett, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal that expired this offseason.
In 2021, Averett appeared in 14 games for the Ravens. He tallied 54 total tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!