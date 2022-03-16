Raiders Signing DB Anthony Averett

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DB Anthony Averett, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jeff Howe confirms the news and adds that Averett will receive a one-year, $4.5 million contract from the Raiders.

Averett is a versatile defensive back that will help the team both on defense and special teams.

Averett, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal that expired this offseason.

In 2021, Averett appeared in 14 games for the Ravens. He tallied 54 total tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended.