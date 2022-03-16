Raiders Signing DL Bilal Nichols To Two-Year, $11M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing former Bears DL Bilal Nichols to a two-year, $11 million deal.

The deal includes $9 million in guarantees, per Rapoport.

Nichols, 25, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Delaware. He played out the final year of a four-year $2.75 million rookie deal.

Nichols was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Nichols played in all 17 games for the Bears, recording 51 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 51 interior defender out of 110 qualifying players.