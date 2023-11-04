Raiders Signing LB Malik Reed To Active Roster

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are signing veteran LB Malik Reed to their active roster from the practice squad.

Reed, 27, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when Denver tendered him at the original round level worth $2.4 million. He was then traded to the Steelers, with the Broncos getting a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Steelers and swapping a seventh.

As an unrestricted free agent, Reed signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2023 season but was among Miami’s final roster cuts. He then caught on with the Raiders practice squad.

In 2022, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, recording 25 tackles and a sack.