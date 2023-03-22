Raiders Signing TE Austin Hooper To One-Year, $2.75M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are signing TE Austin Hooper to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo confirms Hooper is receiving a one-year, $2.7 million deal and can earn up to $3.5 million through incentives.

Las Vegas brought Hooper in for a visit on Wednesday and were clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done. They were the first reported interest in Hooper since the free agent market officially opened.

The Raiders decided to trade away TE Darren Waller and responded by signing O.J. Howard and Hooper to contracts.

Hooper, 28, was drafted in the third round by the Falcons out of Stanford in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.165 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Hooper was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Browns. He was set to make a base salary of $9.5 million in the final two years of the deal when the Browns released him last year.

The Titans would later sign Hooper to a one-year, $6 million contract.

In 2022, Hooper appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and caught 41 passes for 444 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.