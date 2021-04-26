Raiders Signing TE Carson Williams

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday that they are signing TE Carson Williams to a contract.

We have signed free agent TE Carson Williams. More » https://t.co/UFE2QfsbCV pic.twitter.com/JaqFlo5iUZ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 26, 2021

Williams, 23, played college basketball for two years at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Western Kentucky for his remaining three seasons of eligibility.

This will be the first time that Williams has played football professionally.

For his college career, Williams averaged 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 0.8 steals and 1.3 assists over the course of four seasons and 124 games played.