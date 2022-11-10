Raiders Signing TE Jacob Hollister Off Vikings Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are signing TE Jacob Hollister to their active roster from the Vikings’ practice squad.

Las Vegas obviously needs help at tight end with the move to send Darren Waller to injured reserve and Hollister already knows HC Josh McDaniels‘ system after playing for him in New England. He was also briefly with the team this summer.

Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.

He made a base salary of $3.27 million for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo released him when paring its roster down to 53, however.

From there, Jacksonville signed Hollister to a one-year deal in September, where he was with the team for the remainder of the season. The Raiders signed him earlier this offseason but waived him with an injury designation as they worked down to 53 players.

In 2021, Hollister appeared in seven games for the Jaguars. He had nine catches on 14 targets for 55 yards and one touchdown.