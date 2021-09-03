Raiders Signing WR David Moore To Practice Squad

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Raiders are signing veteran WR David Moore to their practice squad.

Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit but signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Moore was promoted to their active roster later in 2017 and returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 and also agreed to a pay cut last offseason for 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers. Carolina later released Moore prior to the 2021 NFL season.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.