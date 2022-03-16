Raiders Signing WR Mack Hollins

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing WR Mack Hollins to a contract on Thursday, according to Taylor Vippolis.

Hollins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when the Dolphins claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles.

Hollins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2021, Hollins appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 14 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.