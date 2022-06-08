Raiders Waive Rookie TE Travis Koontz

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve waived rookie TE Travis Koontz.

#Raiders roster move:

We have waived TE Travis Koontz. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) June 8, 2022

Koontz wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders soon after.

During his college career at Texas Tech, Koontz caught 45 passes for 647 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 23 games.