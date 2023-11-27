Raiders Waive S Roderic Teamer

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce announced Monday that they’ve waived S Roderic Teamer following his DUI arrest on Saturday.

Teamer was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday morning and was subsequently ruled out for Week 12’s game against the Chiefs.

Teamer, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He returned to the Raiders this past March on a restricted deal.

In 2023, Teamer has appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.