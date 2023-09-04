Raiders Worked Out Four Players

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted WRs Jalen Camp, John Hightower, Thyrick Pitts and QB Jake Luton for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Camp, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Jacksonville, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Camp was on and off of the Jaguars’ practice squad before joining the Texans. Houston brought him back on a futures contract the past two years but he was still on and off of their practice squad.

Unfortunately, Camp was waived as part of the team’s initial 53-man roster cutdowns.

In 2022, Camp appeared in two games for the Texans and caught one pass for yards receiving.