Raiders & WR Hunter Renfrow Mutually Motivated To Find Trade

According to Jordan Schultz, the Raiders and WR Hunter Renfrow are both “motivated” to get a trade done ahead of next week’s deadline.

Las Vegas has been looking to trade Renfrow since the summer, but Schultz points out they haven’t found a suitor in large part due to Renfrow’s contract.

Schultz mentions the Raiders and Renfrow want to find a “healthy separation” and feel a change of scenery for the receiver is in the best interest of both parties. In the end, Schultz points out there is a “fractured relationship” between him and HC Josh McDaniels.

This doesn’t come as a surprise given Renfrow has been largely absent through seven games so far this season. It’ll be interesting to see how the Raiders proceed if they are unable to find a trade partner as the deadline nears.

Renfrow, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed last year.

In 2023, Renfrow has appeared in seven games and recorded eight receptions for 73 yards (9.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.