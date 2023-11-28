Rams Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed CB Cameron McCutcheon to the practice squad and released G Grant Miller

Rams helmet

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. T A.J. Arcuri
  2. G Logan Bruss
  3. DT Marquise Copeland
  4. DB Tanner Ingle
  5. WR Tyler Johnson
  6. TE Nikola Kalinic
  7. C Mike McAllister
  8. WR Xavier Smith
  9. TE Miller Forristall
  10. DB Michael Ojemudia
  11. LB Olakunle Fatukasi
  12. CB Shaun Jolly
  13. DT Cory Durden
  14. LB Zach VanValkenburg
  15. RB Darrell Henderson
  16. CB Cameron McCutcheon

McCutcheon, 23, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. 

Los Angeles cut McCutcheon earlier this month. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply