Rams Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed CB Cameron McCutcheon to the practice squad and released G Grant Miller.
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- T A.J. Arcuri
- G Logan Bruss
- DT Marquise Copeland
- DB Tanner Ingle
- WR Tyler Johnson
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- C Mike McAllister
- WR Xavier Smith
- TE Miller Forristall
- DB Michael Ojemudia
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi
- CB Shaun Jolly
- DT Cory Durden
- LB Zach VanValkenburg
- RB Darrell Henderson
- CB Cameron McCutcheon
McCutcheon, 23, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
Los Angeles cut McCutcheon earlier this month.
