Rams Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed CB Cameron McCutcheon to the practice squad and released G Grant Miller.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

T A.J. Arcuri G Logan Bruss DT Marquise Copeland DB Tanner Ingle WR Tyler Johnson TE Nikola Kalinic C Mike McAllister WR Xavier Smith TE Miller Forristall DB Michael Ojemudia LB Olakunle Fatukasi CB Shaun Jolly DT Cory Durden LB Zach VanValkenburg RB Darrell Henderson CB Cameron McCutcheon

McCutcheon, 23, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Los Angeles cut McCutcheon earlier this month.