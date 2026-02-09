Rams Assistant Aubrey Pleasant Meeting With Cardinals & Browns For DC Opening Today

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Rams defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is meeting with the Cardinals and Browns today regarding their DC vacancies.

Pleasant is the first known DC interview for Arizona under new HC Mike LaFleur.

Here are the current known candidates for the Browns DC opening:

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns LBs coach Jason Tarver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OLBs coach Charlie Bullen (Requested)

(Requested) Rams defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Panthers defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley (Requested)

Pleasant, 38, took his first college coaching job in 2012 with Michigan as their assistant DB coach. From there, he worked for the Browns and Washington before joining the Rams in 2017.

Pleasant has coached both sides of the ball and eventually settled in as the Rams’ CBs coach. Pleasant eventually landed with the Lions in 2021 as their defensive back coach and passing game coordinator but was fired in 2022.

From there, Pleasant finished out the remainder of the 2022 season as a consultant for Green Bay before rejoining the Rams in a new capacity. He was given the assistant head coach title last offseason.