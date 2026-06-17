Rams Cut OL Chad Lindberg From IR With Settlement

The Los Angeles Rams announced they cut OL Chad Lindberg from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Wednesday.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Waived, Injury Settlement OL Chad Lindberg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 17, 2026

Lindberg, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 33rd-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of League City, Texas. He committed to Georgia and remained there for four years before transferring to Rice for the 2024 season. From there, he transferred again to North Carolina for his final season.

The Rams signed Lindberg as an undrafted free agent following the draft this offseason.

In his collegiate career, Lindberg appeared in 42 games with 18 starts over six years with Georgia, Rice and North Carolina.