Rams Deactivating RB Cam Akers In Week 2, Reportedly Shopping Him In Trade Talks

In Sunday’s pregame show, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports the Rams plan to deactivate RB Cam Akers for the Week 2 game against the 49ers.

Glazer adds other teams have told him the Rams have already started shopping Akers in a potential trade to see what they could get.

If it feels like deja vu, it’s because things started out remarkably similar between the Rams and Akers last year before the two sides ultimately reconciled and he finished out the year.

In Week 1, Akers rushed 22 times but for only 29 yards.

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2022, Akers appeared in 15 games for the Rams and rushed for 786 yards on 188 carries (4.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns to go along with 13 receptions on 18 targets for 117 yards.

