Rams Interviewing Brandon Staley For Defensive Coordinator Job Wednesday

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams are interviewing former Chargers HC Brandon Staley for their defensive coordinator job on Wednesday.

Staley also has interest from the Dolphins and Packers for their defensive coordinator vacancies.

Staley, 41, began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021. However, the Chargers opted to move on from Staley during the 2023 season.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.