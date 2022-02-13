Rams & Matthew Stafford Expected To Work On Extension This Offseason

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford are expected to hammer out an extension after the season.

Stafford is heading into the final year of his current deal after the two parties declined to address his contract at the time they completed the trade with the Lions.

Rams GM Les Snead recently told Rapoport that they made the Stafford trade with a focus not just on 2021, but the years beyond that.

Stafford, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks last year. He would be a free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Stafford appeared in 17 games for the Rams and completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 43 yards.