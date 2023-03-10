Rams Monitoring WRs Odell Beckham Jr & Robert Woods

Rams HC Sean McVay said that they are “absolutely” monitoring the situations of free agent WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods.

“To say that there isn’t interest, that wouldn’t be accurate,” McVay said, per Sarah Barshop. “But if we can make that come to life, that’s another conversation.”

Beckham is holding a workout for teams today in Arizona.

Both players are currently free agents and available to sign at any time.

It’s worth mentioning that signing them to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Woods, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods later signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams but was traded to the Titans ahead of the 2022 season. He was set to earn a base salary of $13,750,000 next season when the Titans released him a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Woods appeared in all 17 games and recorded 53 receptions for 527 yards (9.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.