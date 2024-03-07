Rams Not Expected To Tender Three RFAs

Jourdan Roridgue of The Athletic, citing league sources, writes she doesn’t expect the Rams to tender contracts to three restricted free agents including ILB Christian Rozeboom, DT Jonah Williams, and OLB Michael Hoecht to receive tenders.

Rodrigue adds that each player can still return after testing the free-agent market.

Hoecht converted from defensive line to outside linebacker and earned a starting role last season.

Hoecht, 26, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in 2021. He re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent last offseason.

In 2023, Hoecht started all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.

Rozeboom, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted back in April of 2020 out of South Dakota State. He signed on with their practice squad.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of last year’s preseason and signed on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in September. The Rams signed him back to their active roster later that season before re-signing him as an exclusive rights free agent last year.

In 2023, Rozeboom appeared in all 17 games and made five starts for the Rams, recording 79 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass defenses.