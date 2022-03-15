Rams Place Original Round Tender On K Matt Gay

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are signing K Matt Gay to an original-round tender on Tuesday.

The tender is worth $2.54 million for 2022 and Los Angeles would receive a fifth-round pick if any team signed him to an offer sheet.

Gay, 28, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round out of Utah in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.8 million deal when Tampa Bay waived him coming out of camp and signed to the Colts practice squad.

The Rams signed him off of Indianapolis’ practice squad back in November of 2020 and he’s been in Los Angeles ever since.

In 2021, Gay appeared in all 17 games and made 32-34 field goal attempts (94.1 percent) and 48-49 extra points (98 percent).