Rams Promote QB Bryce Perkins & DB Donte Deayon, Sign LS Colin Holba To PS

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they’ve promoted QB Bryce Perkins and DB Donte Deayon to their active roster.

The Rams also signed LS Colin Holba to their practice squad.

Perkins, 24, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in April. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to Los Angeles’ practice squad.

During his college career, Perkins recorded 544 completions on 844 pass attempts (64.5 percent) for 6,210 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.