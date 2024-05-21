Rams RB Kyren Williams Will Miss OTAs With Foot Issue

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that RB Kyren Williams will miss the team’s OTAs due to a “foot issue,” but is expected to be ready for training camp.

“It’s nothing to worry about,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “He’ll be ready to go for training camp, but there’s a little issue when he was training. And [I’ll] kind of just leave it at that. But nothing to be concerned about.”

McVay is confident Williams’ foot injury won’t linger and expects him to be a “consistent producer for us” in 2024.

“He’s been great,” McVay said Tuesday. “He’s doing an excellent job, just physically feeling really good. And he’ll be ready to roll and be a consistent producer for us this year.”

He missed four games on injured reserve last season due to an ankle injury, while he also underwent surgery on a broken bone in his hand in January.

Williams, 23, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $985,000 next season.

In 2023, Williams appeared in 12 games for the Rams and rushed for 1,114 yards on 228 carries (5.0 YPC) to go along with 32 receptions for 206 yards receiving and 15 total touchdowns.