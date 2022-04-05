Rams Sign P Riley Dixon To One-Year Deal

The Rams announced on Tuesday they have signed P Riley Dixon to a one-year deal.

Dixon, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. The Broncos traded him to the Giants during the 2018 offseason for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Dixon was in the final year of his four-year, $2.42 million contract when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Giants in 2019.

The Giants opted to restructure Dixon’s deal last offseason. He was released by New York earlier this year.

In 2021, Dixon appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and averaged 44.4 yards/punt on 74 punts.