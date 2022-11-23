Rams Sign QB Case Cookus & C Cole Toner To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Wednesday they have signed QB Case Cookus and C Cole Toner to the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Practice Squad QB Case Cookus

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran C Cole Toner — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 23, 2022

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

OT A.J. Arcuri DE Earnest Brown TE Roger Carter Jr DB T.J. Carter DT Elijah Garcia TE Jared Pinkney DE Brayden Thomas WR Austin Trammell OT Max Pircher (International) RB Ronnie Rivers DE Zach VanValkenburg LB Keir Thomas G Jeremiah Kolone RB Malcolm Brown QB Case Cookus C Cole Toner

Cookus, 27, was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants.

However, New York waived Cookus during training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. The Broncos eventually signed him to a contract but he was later released in May.

From there, Cookus signed on with the Vikings, but was cut loose after just a week. He had another stint with the Raiders during camp before being cut.

Earlier this year, Cookus caught on with the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL and had a successful season with them.

In 2022, Cookus appeared in nine games for the Stars and made seven starts. He completed 62.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,334 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 22 rush attempts for 217 yards and another touchdown.