Rams Sign QB Case Cookus & C Cole Toner To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Wednesday they have signed QB Case Cookus and C Cole Toner to the practice squad.
LA Rams Transactions:
• Signed to Practice Squad QB Case Cookus
• Signed Practice Squad Veteran C Cole Toner
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 23, 2022
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- OT A.J. Arcuri
- DE Earnest Brown
- TE Roger Carter Jr
- DB T.J. Carter
- DT Elijah Garcia
- TE Jared Pinkney
- DE Brayden Thomas
- WR Austin Trammell
- OT Max Pircher (International)
- RB Ronnie Rivers
- DE Zach VanValkenburg
- LB Keir Thomas
- G Jeremiah Kolone
- RB Malcolm Brown
- QB Case Cookus
- C Cole Toner
Cookus, 27, was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants.
However, New York waived Cookus during training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. The Broncos eventually signed him to a contract but he was later released in May.
From there, Cookus signed on with the Vikings, but was cut loose after just a week. He had another stint with the Raiders during camp before being cut.
Earlier this year, Cookus caught on with the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL and had a successful season with them.
In 2022, Cookus appeared in nine games for the Stars and made seven starts. He completed 62.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,334 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 22 rush attempts for 217 yards and another touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!