Rams Sign RB Buddy Howell and DB Donte Deayon To Active Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed RB Buddy Howell and DB Donte Deayon to their active roster.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing, DB Donte Deayon

• Free Agent Signing, RB Buddy Howell • Reserve/Injured, RB Jake Funk

• Reserve/Injured, TE Johnny Mundt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 19, 2021

To make room, the Rams put RB Jake Funk and TE Johnny Mundt on the reserve/injured list.

Howell, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018 when he signed on with the Dolphins. The Texans then claimed him off waivers when Miami waived him coming out of the preseason.

After playing out his contract in Houston, Howell re-signed with the Texans on a one-year $1.5 million extension. He then caught on with the Rams practice squad back in September.

In 2021, Howell has appeared in two games for the Rams but hasn’t recorded a stat. Last year, Howell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for three yards and no touchdowns.