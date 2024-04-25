Rams Looking To Trade Into Top 10

According to Dianna Russini, the Rams are making calls about potentially trading into the top 10 picks of today’s 2024 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles is currently slated to pick at No. 19 overall, which marks the first time they’ve picked in the first round since 2016.

Earlier this week, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated mentioned the Rams as a possible “curveball quarterback team” in the draft and heard Los Angeles is connected to Oregon QB Bo Nix, whose father was actually GM Les Snead’s teammate at Auburn.

Breer mentions that with Matthew Stafford‘s age, 36, and this being their first pick in round one in the last eight years, it could make sense to draft a quarterback of the future.

However, Russini is doubtful the Rams would use their first-round pick on a quarterback.

Nix has visited with several teams including the Giants, Raiders, and Seahawks, but hasn’t had a reported meeting with the Rams.

Nix, 24, was a three-year starter at Auburn before transferring to Oregon and starting his final two years. He holds the NCAA record for most career starts at 61 and was named first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

During his five-year college career, Nix completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He added 405 carries for 1,613 yards (4.0 YPC) and 38 touchdowns, plus two catches, 38 yards and a touchdown.