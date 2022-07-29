Rams Sign RB Trey Ragas, Waive/Injured RB Xavier Jones

The Los Angeles Rams officially waived RB Xavier Jones with an injury designation on Friday and signed RB Trey Ragas.

Should Jones clear waivers on Saturday, he would revert to the Rams’ injured reserve list.

Ragas, 25, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana this past May, but the team waived him during final cuts.

Ragas signed on to the Raiders practice squad shortly after and was elevated to the active roster for each of the Raiders’ first two games.

Las Vegas moved on from Ragas this past May.

In 2021, Ragas appeared in one game for the Raiders and rushed for nine yards on one carry to go along with two receptions for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.