Rams Signing CB Tre’Davious White To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $10M

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams are expected to sign CB Tre’Davious White to a one-year, $8.5 million that carries a max value of $10 million through incentives.

It was reported last week that White was in Los Angeles meeting with the Rams. He also had a meeting with the Raiders, while the Giants and Titans were two more organizations to host White for a visit.

White is working his way back from a season-ending Achilles tear he suffered last year.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

White, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He was set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million for the next two years before agreeing to a restructured contract with the team.

The Bills released White with a post-June 1 designation this offseason.

In 2023, White appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded nine tackles and one interception.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.