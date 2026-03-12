Rams Signing LB Grant Stuard To Two-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams are signing LB Grant Stuard to a two-year deal that’s worth up to $5 million.

Stuard is primarily known as a special teamer, and that’s a big area of potential improvement for the Rams in 2026. This is a much bigger investment than they usually make in special teams as well.

Stuard, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2021. He was the Mr. Irrelevant pick as the final selection of the draft. He signed a four-year contract with Tampa Bay before being traded to the Colts a year later.

Stuard played out the final year of his rookie contract with Indianapolis and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

In 2025, Stuard appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 19 total tackles and one tackle for loss.